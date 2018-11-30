Sports News

Yuma, Arizona - After leading the Matador Football program to national prominence, Head Coach Tom Minnick is taking his storied career to lead the Broncbusters of Garden City, Kansas.

Minnick’s last game with AWC will be this Saturday afternoon as the Matadors take on the Lackawanna Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Tickets are $10 for reserved seating, $5 for general admission.

As the winningest football coach in Arizona Western College history, Minnick claimed his 100th career win in 2017. He is finishing his 11th season at Arizona Western, and he is the only coach in team history to lead the team to multiple NJCAA Football Championship Games (2011, 2016, 2017). Minnick also led the Matadors to nine straight bowl appearances (2009 Mississippi Bowl, 2010 C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, 2011-2016 El Toro Bowl, 2017 Mississippi Bowl). In addition, Minnick took the AWC team to back-to-back-to-back conference titles (2009-11, 2016-17) and a WSFL Championship.