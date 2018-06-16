Sun Devil Athletics Announces Game Day Themes for 2018 Football Season

Tempe, Arizona - Sun Devil Athletics announced game day themes for Sun Devil Football's 2018 six-game home slate.

The Sun Devils will officially kick off under new head coach Herm Edwards on Saturday, Sept. 1, when they take on UTSA. The season opener will serve as ASU's Faculty/Staff appreciation game.



One week later (Sat., Sept. 8) ASU will host its annual Black Out game when it welcomes Big Ten foe and 2017 Holiday Bowl champion Michigan State to Sun Devil Stadium. The contest also marks City of Tempe Night as ASU looks to move to 2-0 all-time at home against the Spartans.



The 2018 Sun Devils Athletics Hall of Fame class will be celebrated on Family Weekend when Pac-12 play opens against Oregon State on Sept. 29. The game against the Beavers will also be Hispanic Heritage Night.



A trip to Colorado and a bye week precede ASU's Maroon Monsoon clash with Stanford on Thursday, Oct. 18. The Sun Devils' only home contest of October – this year's Sun Devil Club/Junior Sun Devil Club game – will recognize supporters of Sun Devil Athletics.



The Sun Devils open the month of November with homecoming against Utah on Saturday, Nov. 3. The Green Game against the Utes will highlight ASU's standing as a national leader in sustainability.



The Sun Devils will close the home portion of their 2018 schedule with Senior Day and Salute to Service on Saturday, Nov. 10, against UCLA. In what has become a campus-wide celebration of ASU's commitment to and support of military and community service, the game will feature a variety of service-themed programming.



Season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.sundeviltickets.com or by contacting the Sun Devil Athletics Ticket Office at 480-727-0000. Appointments can also be made with a Sun Devil Sales and Service staff member by visiting the Sun Devil Ticket Office, located on the south end of Sun Devil Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.