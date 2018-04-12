Cardinals Draft Party Set For April 26

Glendale, Arizona - The Cardinals 2018 Draft Party presented by Arizona Ford Dealers will take place on Thursday, April 26 on the Great Lawn outside University of Phoenix Stadium from 4:30-9 p.m.

The Great Lawn opens at 4:30 p.m. and the draft begins at 5 p.m.

Fans can meet Cardinals players, team mascot Big Red and have the first opportunity to see the 2018 Cardinals Cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on giant video boards.

Admission and parking are free. Cardinals merchandise, including 2018 NFL Draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the team’s Primetime Grill and local food trucks.

A special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.

Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:

Kid’s Interactive Zone: Featuring combine activities and inflatables

Autographs: Cardinals players, coaches and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures

Entertainment: Options include a 200-foot zipline along with face painters and balloon artists for guests

Virtual Reality Experience: Presented by COX, the Virtual Reality experience will give a fully immersed 360-degree experience where fans of all ages can step into the action on the field with the Cardinals. Fans will use virtual reality headsets and utilize 360-degree video showcasing Cardinals highlights

Big Red Siren: Fans can take their picture on the Cardinals “Big Red Siren”

Jr. Cheer Mini-Clinic: Girls ages 5-14 can take part in a free Jr. Cheer mini-clinic taught by members of the Cardinals Cheerleaders

Free parking will be available in the West (Orange) carpark at University of Phoenix Stadium.