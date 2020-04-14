The funny bunny

Living Section

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrating a holiday such as Easter during the coronavirus pandemic can be a bummer, especially for kids. And so, Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, during a news briefing on the shutdown caused by COVID-19 she took a moment to spread a little cheer for the country’s youngsters.

According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, she declared that the Easter Bunnies had been classified as an essential workers. As she put it: "But as you can imagine at this time they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies, and so I say to the children of New Zealand: If the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to get everywhere."