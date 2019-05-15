She didn’t leave a tip

Living Section

New York - Karen Vinacour stopped in at the New York City’s 90-year-old Patsy’s Pizzeria for lunch recently with her daughter and when they finished she paid the bill but deliberately did not leave a tip.

That could have put Ms. Vinacour in a bind, says the Association of Mature American Citizens because she left an envelope on her table containing a $424,000 certified check. A less gallant waiter might just have tossed the check, but Armando Markaj proved himself to be a noble server, indeed. He gave it to the restaurant’s owner and, ultimately, the check was returned to its rightful owner. Ms. Vinacour told reporters: "I'm so grateful that the insult that we gave him did not prevent him from doing the right thing." She offered the waiter a reward for his kindness, but he refused.