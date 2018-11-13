Living Section

Las Cruces, New Mexico - The citizens of Las Cruces, Nevada know how to celebrate Noche de Nachos, a festival celebrating the Mexican dish that blends tortilla chips, cheese, salsa and ground beef spiced up with jalapeno peppers.

They gathered smack dab in the center of town recently to snack on the world’s largest serving of the stuff. It weighed in at 5,039 pounds, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] giving Las Cruces a good shot at getting into the Guinness Book of World Records. The current record stands at a measly 4,689 pounds.