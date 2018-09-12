Growing old was no barrier for her

Tokyo, Japan - You’re never too old to follow your dream, even if you are 83 years old and want to be a DJ, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Sumiko Iwamura owns a Chinese restaurant in Japan in Tokyo but her yen to become a DJ led her to enroll in a specialty school at the age of 77. She has a regular gig at a local dance club and has performed at clubs in around the world. Most recently, the Guinness Book of World Records named her the oldest professional DJ on the planet.