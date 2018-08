Highway robbery

Fayetteville, Georgia - Fayette County, GA police are on the hunt for thieves with a hankering for Japanese noodles, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The highway robbers got away with a tractor-trailer parked at a Fayetteville gas station. It was carrying a load of ramen packets worth nearly $100 thousand. The incident begs the question: where can they find a fence who specializes in stolen noodles.