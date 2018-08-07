It’s called ‘elderly pluck’

British Columbia, Canada - You don’t want to mess with this nonagenarian. She’s 95-years-old and tough as nails, as she proved when she single-handedly bested a black bear that invaded her kitchen in British Columbia recently, not once but twice in the same day, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The second time the bear paid Anna Stady an unwelcome visit she told him off. "Well, now I was really cross with him, and I told him so. I said 'I'm really angry with you. Go home and don't come back.' I guess he believed me, because as far as I know, he hasn't been back."