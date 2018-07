Bilingual Beginning Drawing Workshop

Wellton, Arizona - Beginning Friday, August 3rd, the Wellton Library will host a Bilingual Beginning Drawing Workshop every Friday in August at 1:00 p.m. Adults can learn basic drawing techniques through creative activities. Supplies will be provided. No prior training needed! Instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.