San Luis Library programs, crafts, and fun

San Luis, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for programs, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Friday, June 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 12:00 p.m.

Family Storytime (bilingual)

Children and their favorite adult can enjoy stories and songs.



Friday, June 1st, 8th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:00 p.m.

Table Games for Teens

Bring in your favorite board game, or play one of ours. (Ages 13-18)



Saturday, June 2nd @ 9:00 a.m.

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Sign up for summer reading and join us for games, snacks and fun! All ages welcome.



Tuesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-8344. (Ages 13-18)



Tuesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 1:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 6+ are invited to become Lego Architects and design and build their own creations. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Tuesday, June 5th @ 5:00 p.m.

How to Read Music

Learn the basics of reading musical notes. All ages welcome.



Wednesday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 12:00 p.m.

BabyTime (bilingual)

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Tuesday, June 6th & 20th @ 3:00 p.m.

Guess the Song

Think you know the lyrics to today’s most popular songs? Put your music knowledge to the test, and enjoy snacks and prizes! (Ages 13-18)



Wednesday, June 7th & 21st @ 4:30 p.m.

Paint to the Rhythm

Create a piece of art on canvas while listening to your favorite hits! (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, June 8th & 29th @ 3:00 p.m.

Painting Rocks!

Turn an ordinary rock into a work of art! All ages welcome.



Tuesday, June 12th @ 2:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Pan Flutes

Make your own pan flute out of straws and create your own melodies! (Ages 12 and younger)



Wednesday, June 13th & 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Sphero Maze Mayhem

Create a maze and put your Sphero programming skills to the test! (Ages 13-18)



Wednesday, June 13th @ 4:00 p.m.

Melody of the Wind

Build and decorate your own kite. (Ages 12 and younger)

Thursday, June 14th @ 1:00 p.m.

Border Patrol Boot Camp

Teens can get fit at the library! Border patrol agents will lead you through stretches, mild exercises, and teach the importance of healthy eating and staying hydrated. (Ages 13-18) A waiver form with parent/guardian signature is required to participate. Forms may be picked up in advance or may be filled out before the start of the event.



Thursday, June 14th @ 4:30 p.m.

Teens Rock!

Enjoy crafts, snacks, games, and music while you hang out with friends. (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, June 14th @ 5:00 p.m.

Father’s Day Celebration

Families are invited to sing along to popular songs in honor of Dad! All ages welcome.



Friday, June 15th @ 3:00 p.m.

Japanese Taiko Drums

Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums!



Saturday, June 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 3:00 p.m.

Step Into Music

Step into the library and get moving by playing Dance Dance Revolution or on our interactive floor piano!



Wednesday, June 20th @ 4:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Guitars

Attention all rock stars! Make your own guitar, then rock out with your friends! (Ages 12 and younger)



Thursday, June 21st @ 2:00 p.m.

Kids Movie

Enjoy popcorn and the latest family movie!



Thursday, June 21st @ 5:00 p.m.

Lotería

Bring your family to the library to play lotería (bingo)! Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.



Friday, June 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Rockin’ the Legos Contest

Put your building skills to the test and compete in our music-themed Lego contest! The winner will be announced at the summer reading finale on July 14th. (Ages 12 and younger)



Tuesday, June 26th @ 2:00 p.m.

Wind Chimes

Design your own wind chimes with supplies provided by the library! Materials provided on a first come, first served basis. (Ages 12 and younger)



Wednesday, June 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Guitar Pick Necklace

Channel your musical side with your own guitar picks necklace. (Ages 12 and younger)



Wednesday, June 27th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other fans and enjoy anime and crafts. (Ages 13-18)



Thursday, June 28th @ 5:30 p.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!



Thursday, June 28th @ 7:00 p.m.

The Sound of a Saxophone

In celebration of our “Libraries Rock” summer reading program, join us for a special musical performance featuring the saxophone.



Friday, June 29th @ 2:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Guitar Pick Necklace for Teens

Channel your musical side with your own guitar picks necklace. (Ages 13-18)



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.