Manejo de Duelos/Compassion & Care When You Need it Most

San Luis, Arizona - On Wednesday, May 2nd, the San Luis Library, in collaboration with Hospice of Yuma, will host “Manejo de Duelos/Compassion & Care When You Need it Most” at 4:00 p.m. Presenter Lorena Guerra will discuss how to care for loved ones entering the final stages of life. Topics include how to cope with stressors, make important decisions about end-of-life care, and maintain a positive outlook. Information will be provided in English and Spanish.

There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.