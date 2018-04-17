Wellton Library movies, crafts, and fun

Wellton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Wellton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Tuesday, May 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old.



Wednesday, May 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Challenge your friends to Xbox and Wii games! (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, May 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 3:30 p.m.

After School Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



Friday, May 4th & 18th @ 3:30 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) related challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities.



Saturday, May 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 1:00 p.m.

Movie Matinee

Cinema lovers are invited to enjoy old favorites and newly released DVDs! Films may be rated up to PG-13. Call the library at (928) 785-9575 to learn titles and age appropriateness. Snacks and beverages allowed.



Tuesday, May 8th & 29th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy an afternoon movie with friends in the Teen Room! Snacks and beverages allowed. (Ages 13-17)



Friday, May 11th & 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 4-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play.



Tuesday, May 15th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Craft

Design a work of art using Perler beads.



Thursday, May 17th @ 4:00 p.m.

3D Printer for Teens

Learn the basics about 3D printers, and how they’re being used for everything from building houses to building human limbs. (Ages 13-17)



Tuesday, May 22nd @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Challenge

Start working on your model for the upcoming Paper Plane Challenge! Planes will be judged on design and distance flown.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.