Open House & Majors Fair provides opportunity to “Build Your Future” at AWC

Yuma, Arizona - It’s not too late to begin pursuing an education at Arizona Western College.

The public is invited to attend the Build Your Future at AWC Career and Technical Education (CTE) Open House and Majors Fair on Nov. 7, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the 3C Breezeway on the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. This large informational event will feature the many CTE programs and disciplines available at AWC and will provide an opportunity for students and community members to begin the process of selecting a major.

Participants will get the chance to meet with industry professionals, tour various simulation labs on campus (see attached schedule), meet with AWC faculty representing degree and certificate programs, and speak with representatives from Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona.

The open house is geared toward AWC students who are undecided about a major or contemplating switching majors; high school students; prospective students considering higher education; students and non-students who are interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades; and non-traditional students age 25 and older.

“This is a great opportunity for those attending to learn about the many academic and student services programs available at AWC,” said Mel Parker, AWC Career Services Coordinator. “This year the event is being combined with Career and Technical Education and it will showcase the many occupational offerings available at the college as well as traditional academic programs.”

Donations will be accepted during the event to benefit Crossroads Mission. Door prize tickets will be given out for each donated item. Food will also be available for purchase.