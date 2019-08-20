Squirrelly squirrels

Latest News

New York - New York City has a reputation for being a tough town and the newest warnings posted by the city’s Parks Department seem to prove that it’s not just muggers who pose a threat. The Association of Mature American Citizens reports that the Big Apple has been putting up signs in several parks advising visitors not to feed the squirrels because they bite.

The bushy-tailed creatures may look lovable and cute but lately they’ve become quite aggressive and pose a danger to those who might try to feed them. A local cameraman wanted to see for himself just how aggressive the squirrels in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park have become and he found out the hard way that some of them have become very angry critters. He was attacked as soon as he started filming.