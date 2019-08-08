Latest News

Calais, France - The daring French man flew through the air with the greatest of ease and wound up in England, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

His name is Franky Zapata and he’s an inventor who built a jet-powered hoverboard that allowed him to stand up for the 20-minute flight across the English Channel. The hoverboard’s five jet engines are quite small and so about 22 miles after taking off from the French shoreline near Calais he made a brief, scheduled landing aboard a waiting boat to refuel and then landed near Dover.