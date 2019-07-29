President Trump Commutes Sentence of Ronen Nahmani

Latest News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump commuted the prison sentence of Ronen Nahmani, an action strongly supported by many notable leaders from across the political spectrum, like Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Mark Meadows.

Mr. Nahmani is a non-violent, first-time offender with no criminal history. He has five young children at home and his wife is suffering from terminal cancer. These extenuating circumstances underscore the urgency of his request for clemency.

Members of Congress and a broad cross-section of the legal community have expressed support for clemency for Mr. Nahmani. These include several distinguished senior Department of Justice officials, numerous prosecutors and judges, and many reputable legal scholars. Among his supporters are former United States Attorneys General Edwin Meese and Michael Mukasey, former Solicitor General Seth Waxman, former Senator Orrin Hatch, Senators Marco Rubio and Rand Paul, Representatives Mark Meadows, Matt Gaetz, Anthony Brown, Bradley Schneider, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Eliot Engel, Frederica Wilson, Hakeem Jeffries, Lois Frankel, Ted Lieu, Tom McClintock, and many others.