Wellton Library science, crafts, and fun

Wellton, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Wellton Library for science, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Thursday, August 1st, 15th, 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play. This month, join us for Polyhedron Nets, Clothespin & Button Cars, and Legos, Nuts & Bolts.



Friday, August 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 2:00 p.m.

Games & Gaming

Whether you prefer board games or video games, game enthusiasts of all ages will find something to enjoy playing! Teens and adults can also try out the Oculus GO virtual reality system.



Tuesday, August 6th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Parents and children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish. Bilingual Storytime is held the first Tuesday of every month.



Tuesday, August 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Creative Lab

Teens (age 13-17) are invited to explore their creative abilities through painting, drawing, crafting, building, experimenting, computing, and more! Join us for a DIY calendar on August 6th, take a Pringles STEM Challenge on August 13th, build Marshmallow Launchers on August 20th, and compete in a jigsaw puzzle assembly race on August 27th.



Wednesday, August 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!) This month, make a Back to School Picture Frame, a Musical Apple Shaker, a Mini Flower Garden, and a DIY Windchime.



Wednesday, August 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy popcorn and movies with friends every Wednesday. This month, superheroes rule! (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, August 8th & 22nd @ 3:30 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities. On August 8th, learn more about photosynthesis by making Chlorophyll Paintings. On August 22nd, make an interactive model of Earth's layers with construction paper.



Tuesday, August 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages two to five years old.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.