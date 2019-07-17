President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Latest News

Washington, DC - Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Monica Elizabeth Crowley, of New York, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury (Public Affairs).

Monica Elizabeth Crowley is currently Senior Advisor for Public Affairs to the Secretary of the Treasury. She previously served as a political and foreign affairs analyst on Fox News, Fox Business, ABC News, NBC News, MSNBC, PBS, and multiple other radio and digital platforms. A New York Times bestselling author, she is also a longtime opinion columnist for national publications. She was named “Woman of the Year” by the Clare Boothe Luce Institute at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2010 and received the “Excellence in Journalism Award” from the Women’s National Republican Club in 2014. Prior to her media career, Ms. Crowley served as Foreign Policy Assistant to former President Richard Nixon from 1990 until his death in 1994. A graduate of Colgate University, she holds two Master’s degrees and a Doctorate from Columbia University.

Scott Walker, of Wisconsin, to be a Member (Private Life) of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution for the remainder of a six-year term, expiring October 23, 2024. Upon appointment designate Chair.

Andrew Kerwin Maloney, of Virginia, to be designated Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution.