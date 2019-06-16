FTC Releases Agenda for PrivacyCon 2019

Latest News

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission Thursday released the final agenda for the fourth annual PrivacyCon, which will take place on June 27, 2019 and focus on the latest research and trends related to consumer privacy and data security.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons will provide opening remarks for PrivacyCon 2019, which will be followed by four sessions of presentations and discussions on research submitted for the event.

The first session will focus on research related to privacy policies, disclosures, and permissions and will feature presentations on research examining such topics as the European Union General Data Protection Regulation’s (GDPR) impact on web privacy. The second session will explore research related to consumer preferences, expectations, and behaviors, including a presentation on historical data related to consumers’ understanding and attitudes about digital privacy and online tracking.

The third session of the day will focus on research related to tracking and online advertising, including a presentation examining paid and free apps. The last session of the day will focus on research related to vulnerabilities, leaks, and breach notifications, including two presentations focused on vulnerabilities affecting Android applications.

The workshop, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET and will take place at the Constitution Center, located at 400 Seventh St., SW, Washington, D.C. 20024. The event will also be webcast on the FTC website and live tweeted using the hashtag #PrivacyCon19. Registration is not required to attend this event.

Agenda