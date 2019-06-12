President Donald J. Trump is Furthering America’s Enduring Partnership with Poland

Washington, DC - "Poland has chosen its place among the free and independent nations of the world and as a loyal ally and strategic partner of the United States." ~ President Donald J. Trump
ESSENTIAL ALLIANCE AND FRIENDSHIP: Poland is an essential ally, an exemplary member of NATO, and has long been a friend of the United States.
- This year, the United States and Poland are celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations.
- Poland is a vital NATO Ally and defense partner of the United States.
- The United States and Poland have a growing energy and economic relationship that benefits both of our nations.
- The United States and Poland have shared the battlefield in conflicts throughout history.
- Poland is a stalwart ally of the United States and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in Afghanistan and Iraq.
ROBUST SECURITY RELATIONSHIP: The United States and Poland are partners in the fight for freedom around the world.
- The United States and Poland have agreed on a framework to deploy an additional 1,000 troops to Poland.
- Poland has also committed to developing and financially supporting the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the increased United States presence.
- Poland is a model ally in NATO, setting an example for other partners by committing more than 2 percent of its gross domestic product to defense spending.
- Poland supports American troops and NATO partners overseas and facilitates critical military training for both the United States and our allies.
- The United States and Poland have made great progress on Poland’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program.
- Today, the United States and Poland signed a Preventing and Combatting Serious Crimes Agreement—a necessary precursor for Poland to join the Visa Waiver Program.
ENERGY AND ECONOMIC COOPERATION: The United States and Poland are committed to achieving energy diversity in Europe and enhancing economic development.
- Poland signed multiple contracts with American firms to buy liquefied natural gas during the past year, totaling more than $25 billion.
- The two countries signed another contract today worth billions more.
- Today, our two countries signed a Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines enhanced cooperation to develop Poland’s civil nuclear program.
- Poland is a vocal opponent of Russian-backed energy projects, like the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, that would create a greater dependence on Russian energy supplies.
- Poland has committed to ending its need for gas contracts with Russia by 2022.
- Poland is a growing trade partner for the United States, accounting for $13.4 billion in two-way trade in goods last year—a record high.
- In 2018, the United States increased exports to Poland by more than $800 million.
- American companies have invested nearly $42 billion in Poland since their transition to a market economy after 1989.
- Polish companies have announced 23 new projects in the United States, representing total capital investment of nearly $600 million across several States.