President Donald J. Trump is Furthering America’s Enduring Partnership with Poland

Washington, DC - "Poland has chosen its place among the free and independent nations of the world and as a loyal ally and strategic partner of the United States." ~ President Donald J. Trump

ESSENTIAL ALLIANCE AND FRIENDSHIP: Poland is an essential ally, an exemplary member of NATO, and has long been a friend of the United States.

This year, the United States and Poland are celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations.

Poland is a vital NATO Ally and defense partner of the United States.

The United States and Poland have a growing energy and economic relationship that benefits both of our nations.

The United States and Poland have shared the battlefield in conflicts throughout history. Poland is a stalwart ally of the United States and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in Afghanistan and Iraq.



ROBUST SECURITY RELATIONSHIP: The United States and Poland are partners in the fight for freedom around the world.

The United States and Poland have agreed on a framework to deploy an additional 1,000 troops to Poland. Poland has also committed to developing and financially supporting the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the increased United States presence.

Poland is a model ally in NATO, setting an example for other partners by committing more than 2 percent of its gross domestic product to defense spending.

Poland supports American troops and NATO partners overseas and facilitates critical military training for both the United States and our allies.

The United States and Poland have made great progress on Poland’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program. Today, the United States and Poland signed a Preventing and Combatting Serious Crimes Agreement—a necessary precursor for Poland to join the Visa Waiver Program.



ENERGY AND ECONOMIC COOPERATION: The United States and Poland are committed to achieving energy diversity in Europe and enhancing economic development.