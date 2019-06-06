Leading Cannabis Wellness Company Continues Rapid Expansion

Latest News

San Diego, California – Cannabiniers announces BASKIN Essentials, its revolutionary personal care cannabis brand, under license from Ovation Science, Inc. (CSE: OVAT), has signed an exclusive distribution and selling agreement with Flourish, makers of chef-driven cannabis edibles, officially expanding to Arizona.

As part of the agreement, BASKIN’s hemp-derived CBD topical and transdermal creams and bath bombs will be distributed and available for purchase in 100 dispensaries across the state of Arizona, as well as on Flourish’s website. The relationship also includes plans for expansion into THC formulations in the near future.

“We’ve received such a positive response from consumers and are thrilled to offer residents of Arizona our BASKIN topical and transdermal creams and bath bombs,” said Michael Hayford, CEO of Cannabiniers. “The BASKIN products were created with the wellness industry in mind, and we have a unique opportunity to provide them with high-quality products they can trust. We look forward to working alongside Flourish, and continuing to expand into other key cannabis markets as the wellness space continues to embrace cannabis.”

BASKIN Essentials creams’ patented skin delivery technology, Invisicare®, provides relief with consistent quality that delivers a reliable experience and can be enjoyed as part of a daily regimen. The hemp-derived CBD portfolio has been developed using high-quality ingredients and through Flourish, residents of Arizona can experience:

BASKIN Essentials Skin Relief Cream – 150mg active CBD for skin conditions

BASKIN Essentials Body Wellness Cream – 400mg active CBD for relaxation

BASKIN Sport – 300mg active CBD for pre & post workouts

BASKIN Tropical Splash Bath Bomb – 50mg of active CBD with a blend of pineapple and mint for a relaxing, therapeutic experience

BASKIN Lavender Bliss Bath Bomb – 50mg of active CBD with lavender oil to soothe stressed bodies and minds

“As an Arizona-based company we understand the potential that the state has to become a key player in the cannabis industry, and we are excited to align ourselves with Cannabiniers, a company that is leading the cannabis wellness charge,” said Payton Curry, Founder of Flourish. “We know that by distributing BASKIN, we are providing customers with great cannabis-based products that will positively impact their lives.”

According to Headset data, a business intelligence for dispensaries, the full BASKIN Essentials product line is top ranked in Nevada, and also available in California and now Arizona dispensaries, with further expansion plans throughout 2019. For more information about BASKIN Essentials, please visit www.baskinessentials.com

About Cannabiniers: Cannabiniers, located in San Diego, California, is a global cannabis brand management company revolutionizing the industry with first to market, patented, safe, natural and fast acting infusion technology. The company focuses on developing products that are healthy for the consumer, that positively impact the environment, and that continues its mission of normalizing cannabis consumption.