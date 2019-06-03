President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post

Latest News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Carl Whitney Bentzel of Maryland, to be a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission, for the remainder of a five-year term expiring June 30, 2019, and an additional five-year term expiring June 30, 2024.

Mr. Bentzel currently provides consulting services on energy and transportation policy and projects at Bentzel Strategies LLC. Previously, he worked as a Vice President at the DCI Group LLC. Before joining the DCI Group, Mr. Bentzel served as a senior counsel on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, as well as the House Committee on Merchant Marine and Fisheries, where he worked on issues related to surface and maritime transportation. Mr. Bentzel received his B.A. from St. Lawrence University, J.D. from University of Alabama School of Law, and L.L.M. in Admiralty Law from Tulane University. Mr. Bentzel is a recipient of the United States Coast Guard’s Medal for Meritorious Public Service.