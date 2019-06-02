Governor Ducey Signs Fiscally Conservative, Balanced Budget

Latest News

Details Written by YNN YNN Published: 02 June 2019 02 June 2019

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday signed Arizona’s fiscally conservative, balanced budget. The plan, passed by lawmakers late on Monday night, makes major investments in education, law enforcement, health care and infrastructure and brings the state’s Rainy Day Fund to a record $1 billion.

.be">.be

“On Monday, lawmakers passed a fiscally conservative, balanced budget,” said Governor Ducey. “Today, I’m proud to sign it. This is by far the best budget I have signed, and such a contrast to where our state was just four years ago. This budget learns from the mistakes of the past, and it makes an historic down payment on Arizona’s future. It’s proof that Arizona knows how to come together to do the things that matter.”