Latest News

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes are inviting all fans to Movie Day at Gila River Arena on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Fans will watch Incredibles 2 on the arena's scoreboard, which measures 24 feet high by 42 feet wide with 1080p HD imagery.

"When we brought in our new video board last season, our goal was to use it as a driving force for new and exciting ways to engage with our fans," said Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen. "This movie day is one of the ways in which we are incorporating the video board into applications outside of the game day experience to create greater connectivity with our community."

Doors to Gila River Arena will open at 10:00 am and fans can enter through the Coyotes Den team store.

Free tickets to Movie Day are available at arizonacoyotes.com/movieday promo code MOVIE.

For Coyotes ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).