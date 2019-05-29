Latest News

Washington, DC - The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking comments on a revised draft of the practice guide:

NIST Special Publication (SP) 1800-13: Mobile Application Single Sign-On. The guide aims to help public safety first responder personnel efficiently and securely gain access to mission-critical data via mobile devices and applications.

The goal of this project is to illustrate a method for public safety organizations to deploy efficient and interoperable multifactor authentication and single sign-on tools to protect access to sensitive information while meeting the demands of an operational environment that relies on rapid response. This revision of the original NIST SP 1800-13 was updated at request of the public safety community to incorporate iOS version 12.

Organizations are encouraged to review the draft and provide feedback for possible incorporation into the practice guide. From whom would we like to hear? Examples would include:

first responder agencies seeking to implement single sign-on for their mobile devices

first responder agencies that have used the original practice guide and implemented all or part of its example architecture

subject matter experts in the fields of authentication, federation, or public safety information technology architectures

vendors who provide mobile application tools for federation, single sign-on, or public safety

We look forward to hearing from you.