Yuma Police Officer investigated for sexual offense

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, the Yuma Police Department received information alleging that a Yuma Police Officer may have had sexual conduct with a minor. The complaint stated this conduct occurred between 2017 and 2018.

This allegation is currently under investigation.

The officer is not in custody at this time, and has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anybody with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78 CRIME (928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.