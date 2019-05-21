ONDCP Director Carroll to Convene Emerging Threats Committee

Washington, DC - White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll announced the formation of an Emerging Threats Committee to identify and respond to evolving and emerging drug threats in the United States.
Through the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, ONDCP was reauthorized and given new authority to convene the committee to advise Director Carroll of emerging threats in the United States.
“The drug threats facing the United States are constantly changing and more complex than ever before. It is critical we not only meet the challenges of today, but also prepare to address the threats of tomorrow. By bringing together those people on the front lines of this fight, we can position ourselves to proactively respond to these threats, and preserve the safety and security of American citizens,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.
The Committee, which Director Carroll will convene on May 22, 2019, consists of 14 representatives from National Drug Control Program Agencies, State, Local and Tribal governments, and non-governmental entities. Members include:
- Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration, Chief of Operations Greg Cherundolo
- Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez
- Department of Health and Human Service, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health RADM Sylvia Trent-Adams
- Department of Health and Human Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, MD
- Department of Health and Humans Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT), Acting Director Anne Herron
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Transnational Organized Crime Homeland and the Western Hemisphere, National Intelligence Manager Jon Stainbrook
- U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Inspector-in-Charge Dan Adame
- New Hampshire Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Chief Forensic Investigator Kim Fallon
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Chief of the Forensic Medicine Division Bruce Goldberger, Ph.D.
- Dayton (Ohio) Police Department Chief Richard Biehl
- California Department of Public Health, State Public Health Officer and Director Dr. Karen Smith
- Bureau of Indian Affairs, Assistant Secretary (and tribal member of the Native Village of Barrow (Alaska) and the Inupiat Community of the Arctic Slope) Tara MacLean Sweeney
- International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Deputy Executive Director Terry Cunningham
- Center on Addiction, Chief Executive Officer Creighton Drury