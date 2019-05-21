ONDCP Director Carroll to Convene Emerging Threats Committee

Latest News

Washington, DC - White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll announced the formation of an Emerging Threats Committee to identify and respond to evolving and emerging drug threats in the United States.

Through the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, ONDCP was reauthorized and given new authority to convene the committee to advise Director Carroll of emerging threats in the United States.

“The drug threats facing the United States are constantly changing and more complex than ever before. It is critical we not only meet the challenges of today, but also prepare to address the threats of tomorrow. By bringing together those people on the front lines of this fight, we can position ourselves to proactively respond to these threats, and preserve the safety and security of American citizens,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

The Committee, which Director Carroll will convene on May 22, 2019, consists of 14 representatives from National Drug Control Program Agencies, State, Local and Tribal governments, and non-governmental entities. Members include: