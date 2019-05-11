New Cocopah Language Course offered this summer

Latest News

Somerton, Arizona - Arizona Western College is offering a new Cocopah Language Course over the summer at the AWC Somerton Center, located on Somerton Middle School’s campus, 1011 N. Somerton Ave.

The 1-credit class will be held on Tuesdays from 5:45 to 7:05 p.m. and begins May 28.



Students will have the opportunity to learn vocabulary, basic grammatical structures, and useful phrases and sentences related to everyday life. The course will be taught by Cocopah tribal members Pauline Koolick and Becky Stevens.



For more information contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7591.