Fugitive wanted for murder returned to United States after apprehension in Mexico

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - Today, Carlos Armando Duran, 31, who is a United States citizen, was deported back to the United States after his arrest in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico last night. A warrant was issued for Duran after failing to appear for his court hearings on charges of First Degree Murder and Misconduct Involving Weapons.

“Thousands of fugitives wanted in Arizona and across the United States flee to Mexico to avoid prosecution,” said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales. “The U.S. Marshals Service works very closely with our Mexican criminal justice counterparts to track, arrest, and extradite or deport these fugitives to the U.S.”



Duran’s case states that in September of 2017, Duran and two other men shot and killed the victim outside a local nightclub in Phoenix after a verbal argument. Duran was arrested in January of 2018 on these charges and his family put their homes on the line to meet the $500,000 bond which they posted in December of 2018. With disregard for the court’s order to appear for his hearing and his family members’ homes at risk, Duran never appeared to face the charges in February of 2019. An arrest warrant was then issued for Duran based on his failure to appear in court. While Duran was out on bond, additional charges were also filed for committing crimes of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.



The Phoenix Police Department believed that Duran fled from the Phoenix area and requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force to locate and arrest Duran. During the ongoing investigation of Duran’s location it appeared that Duran had not only ran from the Phoenix area, but he also left the United States and was hiding in Mexico. WANTED Task Force members turned to their U.S. Marshals Service International Investigations Branch Mexico Foreign Field Office (MFFO) to assist in locating and returning Duran back to the United States so that he would have his day in court. In the early morning hours of May 9, 2019, Duran was safely returned to the United States due to the efforts of MFFO and the District of Arizona Mexico Investigative Liaisons’ (MIL) hard work and determination in coordinating internationally and with the Phoenix Police Department to make this happen.



The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service led multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 1748 arrests last year. The task force is comprised of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators.