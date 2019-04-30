Investing In Arizona’s K-12 Classrooms

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Ducey’s balanced budget saves for the future, pays down debt and strengthens our state’s fiscal position - all while making targeted investments in the things that matter.

During his 2019 State of the State address, Governor Ducey said:

“The balanced budget I will present to you on Friday fully funds the priorities we know are important — public safety, child safety, education — above and beyond inflation.”

The fiscal year 2020 budget continues to deliver on Governor Ducey’s promise to increase funding above and beyond inflation for Arizona public K-12 schools every year he is in office.

The budget invests a total $637 million in new dollars for K-12 education. Since Governor Ducey took office in 2015, Arizona has added 2.7 billion new dollars to K-12 education. When the FY2020 budget passes, the amount is projected to rise to over $4.5 billion.

Here’s more about how this year’s budget continues to invest in Arizona students and teachers: