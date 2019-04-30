President Donald J. Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa

Latest News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists for the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa and ordered federal aid to supplement the Tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding March 13 to April 1, 2019.

Federal funding is available to the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Furthermore, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Timothy J. Scranton as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribe and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.