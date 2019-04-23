Latest News

Washington, DC - The Medicare Trustees report highlights that the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund is expected to be insolvent by 2026, as the program’s finances remain in peril. This report highlights the need for serious-minded legislators to partner with the Administration on commonsense, bipartisan reforms that will lower costs and eliminate fraud and abuse, preserving the program for future generations.

The report also underscores the recklessness of proposals to dramatically expand Medicare, which amount to a total government takeover of healthcare that would eliminate private sector options and actually jeopardize seniors’ access to healthcare, while further straining the Federal budget.