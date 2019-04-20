Fort Defiance Man Sentenced to 46 Months for Assaulting Pregnant Victim

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Corey Slinkey, 42 of Fort Defiance, Arizona, was sentenced by District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 46 months’ imprisonment. Slinkey had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

In August 2017, Slinkey intentionally struck and wounded the victim of the assault with a tent pole. The victim was pregnant at the time. Both Slinkey and the victim are members of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted the investigation. The prosecution was handled by Kiyoko Patterson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.