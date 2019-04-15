Coyotes to Hold Open House/Select-A-Seat Event on April 28

Latest News

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced that the club is inviting all Season Ticket Members, corporate partners and general fans to come to Gila River Arena on Sunday, April 28 for an Open House/Select-A-Seat event. Fans will also have an opportunity to paint personal messages on the ice and interact with Coyotes players, President & CEO Ahron Cohen, TV Play-By-Play Announcer Matt McConnell, Radio Color Analyst/Brand Ambassador Paul Bissonnette, In-Arena Host Kristen Keogh and team mascot Howler.

"We are very fortunate to have such a loyal and dedicated fanbase," said Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen. "This is a great opportunity for us to show our appreciation for our great fans and allow members of our Pack to enjoy a special moment on the ice. We're looking forward to seeing everyone on April 28."

Yotes Fans Painting the Ice April 16th, 2018

Season Ticket Members committed to the 2019-20 season will be contacted with their entry gate and assigned time slots between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 28 to select, relocate or add-on seats for next season and paint their messages on the ice. Corporate partners will be contacted directly to secure their scheduled time slots.

The Coyotes will also hold an Open House from 2-3 p.m. at Gila River Arena. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2019-20 season for as low as $17 per game. Additionally, fans can paint their personalized messages on the ice and are encouraged to take digital photos of their on-ice messages and post them on social media using the hashtag #BackWithOurPack

Fans planning on attending the Open House event should park in Lot G and enter Gila River Arena through the Coyotes Den team store. The Coyotes Den will be offering 40 percent off all full priced apparel (excluding jerseys, customizations and memorabilia) and an additional 20 percent off clearance items.

For Coyotes ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK.