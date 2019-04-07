Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Providing Material Support to Terrorists

Latest News

St. Louis, Missouri - Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, 44, of St. Louis County, Missouri, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and one count of providing material support to terrorists. Hodzic appeared today before Judge Catherine D. Perry who accepted his plea and set his sentencing for June 18, 2019.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B. Jensen for the Eastern District of Missouri and Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI’s St. Louis Division made the announcement.

Charged in the indictment are: Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, his wife Sedina Unkic Hodzic, and Armin Harcevic, all of St. Louis County, Missouri, Nihad Rosic, of Utica, New York, and Mediha Medy Salkicevic, of Schiller Park, Illinois. All defendants are charged with conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists, and with providing material support to terrorists. Ramiz Zijad Hodzic and Nihad Rosic are also charged with conspiring to murder and maim persons in a foreign country. Armin Harcevic, pleaded guilty on Feb. 25, 2019, and Mediha Medy Salkicevic pleaded guilty on March 21, 2019. The remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty. As is always the case, charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Postal Inspection Service, St. Louis Metropolitan and St. Louis County Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Drake, Howard Marcus and Kenneth Tihen of the Eastern District of Missouri and Trial Attorney Joshua Champagne of the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section.