Washington, DC - Nine Nominations Sent to the Senate:

Michelle Bowman, of Kansas, to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for a term of fourteen years from February 1, 2020. (Reappointment)

Alma L. Golden, of Texas, to be an Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, vice Ariel Pablos-Mendez.

Steven D. Grimberg, of Georgia, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia, vice Richard W. Story, retired.

Randall P. Huff, of Wyoming, to be United States Marshal for the District of Wyoming for the term of four years, vice Joseph Campbell Moore, term expired.

Michael J.K. Kratsios, of South Carolina, to be an Associate Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, vice Patricia K. Falcone, resigned.

Allison Herren Lee, of Colorado, to be a Member of the Securities and Exchange Commission for a term expiring June 5, 2022, vice Kara Marlene Stein, term expired.

Richard B. Norland, of Iowa, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Libya.

Scott Soles, of Texas, to be Chief Financial Officer, Department of Agriculture, vice Jon M. Holladay.

Frank William Volk, of West Virginia, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of West Virginia, vice John T. Copenhaver, Jr., retired.