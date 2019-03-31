Navajo Man Sentenced to 20 Years Prison for Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Tuesday, Frankie Nez, 38, of Sanders, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 20 years in prison, followed by life time supervised release. Nez had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse by force.

On February 25, 2018, Nez forced his way into the elderly victim’s home and sexually assaulted her. Nez and the victim are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Navajo Nation Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Kiyoko Patterson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.