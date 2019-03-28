Women in STEM: Past, Present, and Future Panel Discussion

Latest News

Washington, DC - In recognition of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Diplomacy Center will host a program exploring women’s contributions in STEM to government service through the generations.

The event will feature opening remarks by Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce and panel presentations by author/journalist Liza Mundy, Nanoscientist and American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Legislative Fellow Dr. Teresa E. Williams, and NASA engineer Ms. Sandra Cauffman. Dr. Wanida Lewis, Senior Economic Evaluation Program Analyst and AAAS Executive Fellow of the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues (S/GWI) will moderate. STEM industry executives and STEM mentees will be in attendance. AnitaB.org, an organization that supports women and female students in technical fields, will sponsor the event.