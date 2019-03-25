Fortune's Most Powerful Women To Mentor Women Leaders From Around the World

Latest News

Washington, DC - Women leaders from 15 countries arrived in the United States this week for the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership. The 19 participants will spend a month working with executives from the Fortune Most Powerful Women community to enhance their business and leadership skills.

The partnership leverages the expertise of American leaders in the public and private sectors to support and advance women’s economic empowerment.

This year’s class of emerging leader mentees includes women from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Egypt, Fiji, Ghana, India, Kenya, North Macedonia, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Upon completion of the program, mentees will return home with business and leadership skills to accelerate positive change in their communities. Over 320 alumnae of this program have worked with mentors from prestigious U.S. companies, such as Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Guardian Life, and Accenture.