White House Releases Resource Guide for Schools to Prevent Illicit Drug Use

Latest News

Washington, DC - Today, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) released the Administration’s school resource guide for teachers, administrators and staff to help educate and protect students from substance abuse.

“Getting through to students about the dangers of drug use before it’s too late can make all the difference for millions of young Americans and their families. Helping educators identify warning signs at school, teaching our children about the negative effects of drug use, and getting students struggling with substance abuse the help they need are all critical to reversing the addiction crisis for the next generation,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.