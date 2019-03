Latest News

Yuma, Arizona - The donations manager at a North Carolina thrift store was warned by the donor that the furniture in question was haunted, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

According to the store’ Operations Director, Elizabeth Brady, "he was told 'you don't want those, they're haunted.' And he said 'well, now I definitely want them'." The buyer, Ricky Scott, gladly paid $1,000 for the hand carved haunted bedroom suite saying, "maybe it will be a nice ghost,"