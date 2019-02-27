Latest News

Wellton, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Wellton Library for science, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Friday, March 1st, 15th, 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 6-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play.

Saturday, March 2nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party

“There are stories to be read, and crafts to be led! There’s no green eggs and ham, but how about some jam?” Drop in for stories, crafts, and refreshments to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss!

Saturday, March 2nd, 16th, 30th @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen/Tween Gaming

Challenge your friends to Playstation, Xbox, and Wii games!

Tuesday, March 5th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Parents and children can participate in stories, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish. Bilingual Storytime is held the first Tuesday of every month.

Tuesday, March 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m.

Creative Lab

Teens (age 13-17) are invited to explore their creative abilities through painting, drawing, crafting, building, experimenting, computing, and more! Join us to make “lucky” slime on March 5, test gardening skills on March 12 (National Flower Day), and build solar cars on March 19. Race the cars on March 26!

Wednesday, March 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Children’s Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!) During March, crafters will create a paper mosaic, learn planting techniques, craft a robot, and practice drawing and painting.

Thursday, March 7th, 14th, 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Tween Gaming

Tweens ages 10-12 are invited to play video games in the children’s area.

Friday, March 8th & 22nd @ 3:30 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities.

Tuesday, March 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old. Join us March 19th for a special storytime related to science-technology-engineering-math!

Thursday, March 21st @ 3:30 p.m.

Digital Resources

Learn about the online resources and tools offered by the library, and how they can benefit you! All ages welcome.

Saturday, March 23rd @ 11:00 a.m.

Virtual Reality Sampling & Tech Tasting

Sample a variety of virtual reality experiences using the library’s VR equipment. Demos of our 3D printer, 3D pen, and die-cutting machine will also be available. All ages are welcome.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.