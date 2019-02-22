Americans for Prosperity-Arizona: Building on Improving the Lives of All Arizonans

Latest News

Phoenix, Arizona - Americans for Prosperity-Arizona today announced Stephen Shadegg as its new state director. Stephen will succeed outgoing State Director Andrew Clark. The group is also excited to announce the promotions of Boaz Witbeck to Deputy State Director and Darla Gonzalez to Grassroots Director.

"Under Andrew Clark's leadership, AFP-Arizona brought people together to ensure a bright future for our state. We are excited for his new opportunity and will share details when they are available,” said Shadegg.



"Stephen and the AFP team will continue to break barriers to opportunity for all Arizonans," said Clark.



Prior to joining Americans for Prosperity, Stephen built substantial experience on the campaign trail, working on both U.S. House and U.S. Senate campaigns. In 2016, he served as Senator John McCain’s Deputy Campaign Manager before moving to Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office as the Director of Outreach. Most recently, Stephen managed Martha McSally’s campaign for U.S. Senate.



A third generation Arizonan, Stephen comes from a long-line of policy experts. As son of former Congressman John Shadegg and grandson of Stephen Shadegg who managed campaigns for Barry Goldwater, Stephen brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.



Boaz Witbeck previously served AFP-Arizona as Policy Director and most recently served in the role of Grassroots Trainer and Curriculum Specialist for Americans for Prosperity Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Academy. He will work hand-in-glove with Stephen to lead the Arizona chapter.



Darla Gonzalez, a 15-year resident of Chandler, was recently promoted from Field Director to Grassroots Director for AFP-Arizona. She will lead the organization’s efforts in building their grassroots infrastructure and lead the chapter’s team of field directors.