President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 1872, H.R. 2454, H.R. 3996 and H.R. 4111 into Law

Washington, DC - On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, the President signed into law:

H.R. 1872, the “Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018,” which

promotes access for diplomats, other officials, journalists, and others from the United States to Tibetan areas of China;

H.R. 2454, the “Department of Homeland Security Data Framework Act of 2018,” which requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a data framework to integrate existing DHS datasets and systems for access by authorized DHS personnel in a manner consistent with relevant legal authorities and privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties protections;

H.R. 3996, the “Protecting Access to the Courts for Taxpayers Act,” which authorizes Federal courts to transfer certain cases to the United States Tax Court; and

H.R. 4111, the “Spurring Business in Communities Act of 2017,” which amends the Small Business Investment Act of 1958 to foster an increase in the number of small business investment companies in underlicensed states.