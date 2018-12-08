Miura Golf Now Offers Fully Assembled Custom Clubs Direct to Consumers

Latest News

Scottsdale, Arizona - Legendary club maker Miura Golf announced that it now offers fully assembled premium golf clubs directly to golfers from its website, miuragolf.com. Miura's groundbreaking new e-commerce platform, launched over Thanksgiving weekend, allows golfers to pair Miura's highest quality forged steel club heads with matching shafts and grips from some of the game's top manufacturers for a custom built set of clubs.

This is the first time in its illustrious history that Miura has sold fully assembled golf clubs directly to consumers.

Through an intuitive custom design interface on the Miura website, golfers can build an entire set of eight to ten handcrafted driving irons, irons, wedges and putters. Miura offers seven types of irons that can be custom designed for dexterity, flexibility and feel. The new website offers the golfer guided access to the masterful artistry and technique behind the Miura experience. Precise adjustments to the loft, lie, weight, and design of a set of Miura clubs creates a seamless transition from long to middle to short irons, which has long been a trademark of the storied brand.

"We are committed to introducing more golfers to the pure pleasure of hitting a Miura club that has been handcrafted to engineered perfection," said Miura Golf President Hoyt McGarity. "With this new feature, it has never been easier to treat your game to the finest constructed clubs the world has to offer straight from the source at miuragolf.com."

The easy-to-use new interface guides golfers through every step of customization: Miura club heads come in three distinct finishes and can be matched with seven loft options, 18 different shafts and 14 grips to produce a set of clubs that is truly fully customized. Customers can also acquire custom-designed individual clubs from the MC-501, IC-601, Tour Wedge and Wedge Series lines, as well as Passing Point Neo hybrids and KM-007 and KM-009 putters. Golfers can also visit miuragolf.com to purchase Miura bags, shirts, hats, travel gear and accessories.

This announcement is the manufacturer's latest move to bring the legendary feel and meticulous craftsmanship of the Miura family's proprietary design process to golfers at every level of skill. It follows the launch of the IC-601 series in June, whose inner cavity design offers more forgiveness and a larger sweet spot for mid-range handicaps.

"To experience Miura firsthand, we're thrilled to offer more accessibility to our products," says Jason Rutkoski, executive vice president of Miura Golf. "As we've continued to grow our dealer network and build our brand, we recognized that access to an authorized retailer isn't always as convenient as we would like it to be for our customers. Now golfers can either visit one of our worldwide dealers or shop directly at miuragolf.com."