AWC to use BankMobile to deliver student disbursement payment

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College is partnering with BankMobile to process all student disbursement payments beginning Spring 2019.

A financial company focused solely on education, BankMobile is used by over 800 institutions across the U.S. including Imperial Valley College and Arizona State University. BankMobile helps colleges and universities deliver financial aid credit balances to students quickly, securely, and efficiently.



The partnership provides students with an instant, digital option for receiving refunds, Pell Grants, loans, scholarships, Financial Assistance (FA), Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, and more. BankMobile is offering enrolled students a free, optional checking account where money can be deposited on the same business day BankMobile receives funds from AWC.



No fee ATMs will be available at/near most AWC campuses in San Luis, Parker, Yuma, and Quartzsite.



Students should watch for their bright green enrollment kit envelope, which will be sent to the mailing address that AWC has on file. The envelope will contain a personal code needed for students to select how they’d like to receive their disbursement payments. BankMobile will also send students a personal code via email.



For more information about BankMobile, visit bankmobiledisbursements.com/how-it-works or contact AWC Financial Aid Disbursement at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-6053. BankMobile also provides free customer service 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET through a support line, online FAQs, email, and social media.