Latest News

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Post:

Joan Virginia O’Hara of New York, to be the Executive Secretary of the National Security Council.

Ms. O’Hara, a Special Assistant to the President, has served as Principal Deputy Executive Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Security Council (NSC) since July 2018. Prior to joining the NSC, Ms. O’Hara served as Deputy National Security Advisor and Acting National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence. She managed the Vice President’s National Security Affairs Office and helped to advise the Vice President on a broad range of defense, security, and foreign policy matters. Prior to joining the White House in February 2017, Ms. O’Hara served in the House Homeland Security Committee for six years, most recently as General Counsel. She holds a B.A. from Loyola College in Maryland, an M.A. from San Diego State University-California State University, and a J.D., cum laude, from New York Law School.