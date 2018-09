Secretary of State Pompeo's Call With Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and both agreed that any Assad regime military offensive in Idlib would be an unacceptable, reckless escalation of the conflict in Syria.

The Secretary also stressed the importance of Turkey releasing Pastor Andrew Brunson. The Secretary ‎and Foreign Minister committed to continued discussions to resolve the matter and address other issues of common concern.