U.S. Delegation Meeting With Pacific Island Leaders

Washington, DC - On September 4, a high-level U.S. government delegation comprised of senior officials from the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of the Interior, and the U.S. Agency for International Development, led by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hosted a roundtable discussion over breakfast with the heads of delegation for 16 Pacific Island countries and territories just prior to the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting with Forum Dialogue Partners (PIF FDP) in Nauru.

The delegations discussed promoting regional security and stability, including maintaining international pressure to achieve the goal of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, sustainable growth and prosperity, addressing environmental challenges, and strengthening our people-to-people ties.